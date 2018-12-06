Jose Mourinho Reveals the Thing He Enjoyed Most About Man Utd's 2-2 Draw With Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has praised the attitude of his Manchester United side after they salvaged a 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

In an end to end affair, United were arguably the better side, however they gifted the Gunners two goals and had to fight back to earn themselves a point.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking to MUTV after the match, Mourinho praised his players but admitted they were their own worst enemies at times.

“The result is not the result we want, but what can you say? Fantastic spirit, fantastic commitment, great intensity, great dynamic, happiness to give absolutely everything, people exhausted at the end of the game, lots of players in difficult circumstances."

Mourinho also bemoaned the mistakes that he felt cost his side all three points at Old Trafford, saying: “We should win the game. We made two big mistakes for their goals, we had other mistakes that were the mistakes that allowed them to have counter-attack situations. Easy passes that we lost, easy controls that we lost, things that at the high level you normally don't do."





He added: “It's a positive sign [that the players sacrificed themselves], but there are things I cannot get from them and I cannot say much more than this. But they showed a big soul, everybody gave everything. That is for sure and it is a positive feeling. I cannot tell you much more. I prefer just to say that I am happy with the soul, the commitment, the bravery. I'm really happy with that.

A draw with different meanings. @jonawils on Arsenal's 20-game unbeaten run and Man United's Jose Mourinho saga that continues to rumble on https://t.co/fePhgt0e76 pic.twitter.com/e5qeT62CCw — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) December 5, 2018

"When David de Gea has the ball the team needs to push up, but the players were dead, exhausted. Eric Bailly couldn't even leave the box, Chris Smalling felt a little bit better. it was difficult for them, really, really difficult for them, but they managed to give everything and when people give everything, I cannot be critical. I can only be supportive.”