Jose Mourinho Reveals the Thing He Enjoyed Most About Man Utd's 2-2 Draw With Arsenal

By 90Min
December 06, 2018

Jose Mourinho has praised the attitude of his Manchester United side after they salvaged a 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

In an end to end affair, United were arguably the better side, however they gifted the Gunners two goals and had to fight back to earn themselves a point.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking to MUTV after the match, Mourinho praised his players but admitted they were their own worst enemies at times. 

“The result is not the result we want, but what can you say? Fantastic spirit, fantastic commitment, great intensity, great dynamic, happiness to give absolutely everything, people exhausted at the end of the game, lots of players in difficult circumstances."

Mourinho also bemoaned the mistakes that he felt cost his side all three points at Old Trafford, saying: “We should win the game. We made two big mistakes for their goals, we had other mistakes that were the mistakes that allowed them to have counter-attack situations. Easy passes that we lost, easy controls that we lost, things that at the high level you normally don't do."


He added: “It's a positive sign [that the players sacrificed themselves], but there are things I cannot get from them and I cannot say much more than this. But they showed a big soul, everybody gave everything. That is for sure and it is a positive feeling. I cannot tell you much more. I prefer just to say that I am happy with the soul, the commitment, the bravery. I'm really happy with that.

"When David de Gea has the ball the team needs to push up, but the players were dead, exhausted. Eric Bailly couldn't even leave the box, Chris Smalling felt a little bit better. it was difficult for them, really, really difficult for them, but they managed to give everything and when people give everything, I cannot be critical. I can only be supportive.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)