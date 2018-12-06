Lyon Set Deadline for Nabil Fekir to Decide His Future Amid Continued Liverpool & Chelsea Rumours

Lyon have reportedly told Nabil Fekir he must decide on his future by the end of 2018, as transfer rumours continue to follow the player after the dramatic breakdown of a summer move to Liverpool.

Liverpool were close to finalising a deal for Fekir in the summer in a deal worth a reported £53m but talks broke down after the Red's medical department flagged up a knee injury and called the move off at the eleventh hour.

Despite most in-the-know journalists suggesting that Liverpool will not reignite their interest in the 2018 World Cup winner, the rumour fires continue to burn, with some still convinced Jurgen Klopp is still keen to add one more attacking player to his team. Meanwhile, the Reds' Premier League rivals Chelsea have also been linked in recent weeks.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Come January, Fekir will only have 18 months left on his current deal and Lyon want to know by the turn of the year, if a new deal can be thrashed out, or if the star sees his future lying away from Lyon and Ligue 1.

The French side have become frustrated with Fekir stalling on signing a new deal and Lyon CEO Jean-Michel Aulas has resorted to apparently setting him a definitive deadline to make a choice on his future.

"For the moment, we have not really had a real discussion, even if we met three weeks ago. The sorting out of various things with the agent, is ongoing. The aim, is to have a clear and precise position from his point of view between now and the end of the year," Aulas said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Echo also explain that Liverpool and Chelsea are not the only team linked with the 25-year-old Frenchman, who scored 18 league goals last season.





European giants Bayern Munich have also been following his progress closely and could rival any interest the Premier League sides.