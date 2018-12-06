Maurizio Sarri Admits 'Worry' Over Chelsea Collapse After Shock 2-1 Wolves Defeat

By 90Min
December 06, 2018

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has surprisingly admitted that he is 'very worried' with the way his team reacted after Raul Jimenez's equaliser on Wednesday as his side lost 2-1 to Wolves.

The Blues had taken an early lead through a deflected Ruben Loftus-Cheek effort but Wolves produced a spirited second half display and turned the game around with goals from Jimenez and Diogo Jota. 

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Sarri said: "We played very well for 55 minutes. After their first goal, that was an accident because we were in full control of the match, we were suddenly another team, without the right distances and without our football. I don’t know why.

"I am very worried, not with the result, but for the fact we didn’t react to the first goal of the opponent. We didn’t react at all. I worried about this."

The Italian also responded to question marks over his team selection as he made five changes from the side that beat Fulham on Sunday. However, Sarri does not believe it influenced the result.


He added: "If you asked me after 55 minutes I would say yes, I am really very happy. Then we lost everything: our football, the result, everything, for an accident, a goal. It can happen.


"I don’t think it depends on the changes; it depends on the mentality of the team. We can lose a match, but not without a reaction."

Despite Chelsea having a strong penalty shout just 25 seconds into the second half, Sarri refused to criticise the referee and was clearly concerned with his side's efforts.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

He said: "I don’t know [about the penalty], but I saw in the first ten minutes of the second half we could have scored four goals. I don’t want to discuss the referee, because we had other opportunities and we missed them. I think it’s better if we think about everything we can control."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)