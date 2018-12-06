Sean Dyche Slams Liverpool for 'Cheating' During Reds' Win Over Burnley

By 90Min
December 06, 2018

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has labelled Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge a 'cheat' following his side's 1-3 defeat at home to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Dyche was responding to comments from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp regarding Burnley's tactics and the performance of referee Stuart Attwell. 

Klopp complained that his side was not given enough protection against the Clarets, in a game which saw Joe Gomez stretchered off with a fractured leg.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

The Burnley manager has defended his side's physical approach, saying (as quoted by Liverpool Echo)"There were some excellent tackles.


"Ben Mee's was a fantastic tackle and I think Gomez realised that. We send him our best if there is any injury but it wasn't from a bad tackle."


Dyche appeared to get engaged in a heated discussion with Klopp following the final whistle at Turf Moor

In response to Klopp's comments about the Clarets' rough approach, Dyche said: "Of course football managers can question whatever they like but I don't think they can reinvent the rules. I don't think there's many fans in this country that want to see tackling go out of the game."

The Burnley boss then turned his focus onto Liverpool's game, insisting Daniel Sturridge had dived for a free-kick during the Reds' hard-fought win.

Dyche added: "He [Sturridge] never even got touched, nothing near him and he went down and actually got a free-kick for it.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

"Now if that's gone or you're saying our lads are not allowed to make those tackles that they did last night and it's been replaced by cheating then I am absolutely happy to be old fashioned."

Dyche will definitely be hoping for a better result on Saturday as they host Brighton at Turf Moor. Burnley currently sit in 19th place and joint on nine points with bottom club Fulham.

Liverpool travel down to the south coast to take on Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side, as they seek to keep in touch with league leaders Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)