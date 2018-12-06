Sean Dyche Slams Liverpool for 'Cheating' During Reds' Win Over Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has labelled Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge a 'cheat' following his side's 1-3 defeat at home to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Dyche was responding to comments from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp regarding Burnley's tactics and the performance of referee Stuart Attwell.

Klopp complained that his side was not given enough protection against the Clarets, in a game which saw Joe Gomez stretchered off with a fractured leg.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

The Burnley manager has defended his side's physical approach, saying (as quoted by Liverpool Echo): "There were some excellent tackles.





"Ben Mee's was a fantastic tackle and I think Gomez realised that. We send him our best if there is any injury but it wasn't from a bad tackle."





Dyche appeared to get engaged in a heated discussion with Klopp following the final whistle at Turf Moor.

Bit of a spat between Klopp and Dyche after the final whistle. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) December 5, 2018

In response to Klopp's comments about the Clarets' rough approach, Dyche said: "Of course football managers can question whatever they like but I don't think they can reinvent the rules. I don't think there's many fans in this country that want to see tackling go out of the game."

The Burnley boss then turned his focus onto Liverpool's game, insisting Daniel Sturridge had dived for a free-kick during the Reds' hard-fought win.

Dyche added: "He [Sturridge] never even got touched, nothing near him and he went down and actually got a free-kick for it.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

"Now if that's gone or you're saying our lads are not allowed to make those tackles that they did last night and it's been replaced by cheating then I am absolutely happy to be old fashioned."

Dyche will definitely be hoping for a better result on Saturday as they host Brighton at Turf Moor. Burnley currently sit in 19th place and joint on nine points with bottom club Fulham.

Liverpool travel down to the south coast to take on Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side, as they seek to keep in touch with league leaders Manchester City.