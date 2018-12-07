Agent of Napoli's Elseid Hysaj Refuses to Rule Out January Talks With Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

Chelsea could resume their efforts to sign Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj when the January transfer window opens in just three week's time after the player's agent refused to rule out further negotiations after initial summer talks fell through.

Hysaj was a key player for Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri during his time in charge of Napoli and a reunion at Stamford Bridge, potentially at the expense of Antonio Conte signing Davide Zappacosta, would certainly not be surprising.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

"I can't rule out resuming negotiations with Chelsea in January," agent Mario Giuffredi is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail, after speaking on Italian radio.

"We know there was contact in the summer because Sarri wanted him, and we also know that Zappacosta is not to the liking of the coach. We'll see how it goes, anything could happen."

Hysaj, who represented Albania at Euro 2016, has been with Napoli since the summer of 2015 when he made the switch from Empoli. He has hardly missed a game during that time, playing 107 of a possible 114 Serie A fixtures in his first three seasons and 13 out of 14 this season.

The 24-year-old is primarily a right-back but can also operate on the left as well.

Sarri has already signed one of his trusted former Napoli stars in Jorginho, with Chelsea beating Manchester City to the £57m signature of the highly rated Italian international. And he has put his own stamp on the team by favouring Jorginho over N'Golo Kante in central midfield.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

World Cup winner Kante, who has won two Premier League titles in the last three seasons and was named PFA, FWA and Premier League Player of the Year in 2016/17, has been pushed into an alien position this season as Sarri wants a 'technical' player at the base of midfield.

