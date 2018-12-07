Barcelona Linked With €60m Move for Juventus Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur

December 07, 2018

Rodrigo Bentancur's recent form has captured the attention of Barcelona, who are reportedly prepared to splash out €60m on the Uruguayan midfielder, according to a report.

Bentancur has taken advantage of injuries to Sami Khedira and Emre Can to establish himself in Massimiliano Allegri's side, already starting more Serie A matches this season than he did in the entirety of the previous campaign.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Proving himself to be an impressive all-round performer, Bentancur has provided excellent protection for the defence as well as scoring his first goals for the club against Udinese and Fiorentina.


Juventus signed Bentancur from Boca Juniors for €10.5m in 2017, but a €50m profit could be in the offing just two years later, with Barcelona said to be readying a huge bid according to Corriere dello Sport (via Mundo Deportivo).

These rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt though, as Barcelona are currently being linked with many central midfielders from around Europe.

Frenkie de Jong, Adrien Rabiot and Tanguy Ndombele have all been mentioned as targets for Ernesto Valverde, as he seeks cover for the injured Rafinha and prepares for life after Sergio Busquets retires.

Described as a box-to-box midfielder, Bentancur is usually deployed in a central midfield or defensive midfield role, but he is capable of being an attacking midfielder or playing on either flank.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

He has quickly become a mainstay of Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay team, playing 17 consecutive matches since his debut in 2017, including all five of La Celeste's games at the 2018 World Cup.

Bentancur is a doubt for the Derby d'Italia against Inter on Friday with a back injury.

