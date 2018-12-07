Barcelona's Malcom Out for 10 to 15 Days After Spraining Ankle in Copa del Rey Win

Barcelona will be without Brazilian winger Malcom for 10-15 days, after the club confirmed the extent of the injury he picked up in the 4-1 win over Cultural Leonesa in Copa del Rey during the week.

After scoring their third goal in the first half, the former Bordeaux wide man was brought off at the dying stages of the game after a slip appeared to cause some discomfort, and the Catalan giants were able to see out the game reasonably comfortably in his absence.

The club confirmed in a statement today that he suffered from a sprained ankle, and will miss between 10-15 days of action as a result.

It's the second injury the 21-year-old has suffered so far in what is fast becoming a difficult season, having managed just nine appearances in all competitions, scoring twice.

Since joining from Bordeaux in January, he's showed just glimpses of the promise that caused Barcelona to shell out around €40m for him in January, struggling to break into the side as they vye for back to back La Liga titles.





To that end, the club sit at the top of the division, one point clear of Sevilla and five clear of rivals Real Madrid, who sit in fifth place.

They face Espanyol at the weekend, before welcoming Tottenham to the Nou Camp as they look to round off their Champions League group fixtures with a bang.