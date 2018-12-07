WATCH: USMNT's Josh Sargent Scores on First Bundesliga Touch

Josh Sargent made the most of his Bundesliga debut, scoring with his first touch on a header for Werder Bremen.

By Avi Creditor
December 07, 2018

As far as first-team debuts go, Josh Sargent's couldn't have been any better.

Making his debut in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, Sargent, the U.S. men's national team's 18-year-old forward, scored seconds after coming off the bench with his first touch to pad the club's lead vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

Sargent, who had scored seven goals in 12 appearances with Werder Bremen's reserves, made the most of the opportunity granted by manager Florian Kohfeldt when he came on in place of Milot Rashica. The U.S. rising star was quick to head home a ball that had popped up in the air right on the goal line, giving Werder Bremen a 3-1 lead in the 78th minute.

The goal makes him the second-youngest American to score in the Bundesliga, with only Christian Pulisic having done it earlier when he scored for Borussia Dortmund at 17 years and seven months back in April of 2016.

Sargent will surely hope to parlay his spark off the bench into more playing time in the Bundesliga and a larger role with the U.S. men's national team under new manager Gregg Berhalter. Sargent has two goals in six national team appearances, scoring against Bolivia and Peru earlier this year.

