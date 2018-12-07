Liverpool Midfielder Marko Grujic's Bundesliga Loan Could Be Extended on One Condition

Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic could be tempted by another year in the Bundesliga, but only if Hertha Berlin can qualify for European football.

The 22-year-old signed for Liverpool in 2016 and has since been loaned out to Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin, where he currently plies his trade.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

While highly rated at Anfield, the former Red Star playmaker has appeared just eight times in the Premier League for Liverpool. He could be willing to wait a little longer for more minutes in the English top flight, with Hertha Berlin likely to extend his loan stay in the German capital should they qualify for Europe.

As reported by Liverpool Echo, the Serbian still has his eyes set on succeeding at Liverpool but also revealed his determination to play European football with Hertha.

"In the long term I would like to prevail at Liverpool," Grujic told German newspaper SportBild.

"But if we qualify for the Europa League with Hertha, I see a good chance that I will stay one more year."

Hertha Berlin are currently seventh in the Bundesliga, with only six points separating them and second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach. Grujic has appeared just six times in the German top flight this term, but has suffered from an ankle issue that has kept him on the sidelines for much of the year.