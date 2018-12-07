Liverpool's Position Revealed in List of the World's Most Commercially Powerful Sports Clubs

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

The world's first real-time sponsorship evaluation engine, the POWA Index, has declared Liverpool as the fourth most commercially powerful sports club in the world, according to December rankings.

The POWA Index measures what impact match performances have on a brand's commercial value compared to other brands through the use of artificial intelligence.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

With sponsors such as New Balance and Standard Chartered, the Merseyside team have leapfrogged Arsenal into fourth position. Much is due to their magnificent start to the campaign, with their recent victory over Burnley consolidating their best ever start to a top-flight season.

Having overtaken Arsenal, the Reds now find themselves behind Real MadridBarcelona and Manchester United as the fourth highest ranking club on the Index and eighth most powerful sponsorship platform, when leagues are taken into consideration.

Numerous factors are taken into account when reaching an overall score. The POWA Index analyses social media reach and engagement, online searches and performances on the pitch, among others.

The overall global table sees two major American leagues, the NBA and the NFL, sit in first and fourth respectively. Sandwiched between them, however, are Real Madrid, with key sponsors Emirates and Microsoft, and Barcelona, with key sponsors Nike and Qatar Airways. 


With big name players and an astronomical television rights deal, the Premier League is unsurprisingly well featured across the POWA Index. The brand itself is now the fourth most powerful sponsorship rights-holder, with a further five clubs also in the top 20.

POWA Index CEO Michael Flynn commented, as quoted by PlanetFootball: “Liverpool’s growth in the POWA Index has been notable this season. It shows how the substance and style of performances on the pitch can have an immediate impact on global fan interest and subsequently enhance sponsorship value.

“Significantly, all five of the world’s highest-ranked clubs in the POWA Index – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal – have illustrious histories that have enabled them to build enormous fan-bases.

“However, in order for them to retain their sponsorship value, in an increasingly competitive environment, they will need to keep setting high standards on the field of play.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)