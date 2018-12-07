Luis Garcia Praises 'Brilliant' Naby Keita Following Liverpool's 3-1 Victory Over Burnley

Liverpool favourite Luis Garcia has heaped praise on midfielder Naby Keita, after he put in an impressive performance during Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Burnley on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club during the summer, has struggled for game time since arriving at Anfield. However, many fans have claimed that his performance against Burnley was his finest in a Liverpool shirt, as Keita was instrumental in dictating the tempo of the match from midfield.

My MOTM is Keita. Brilliant, creative, work !! So much talent. Great to have him back !! — Luis Garcia (@LuchoGarcia14) December 5, 2018

Following the match, Garcia created a poll on Twitter, asking for fans' opinions on the Man of the Match. With 70% of the votes, Keita was the resounding winner, and Garcia joined in in praising the Guinea midfielder.

He wrote: "My MOTM is Keita. Brilliant, creative, work!! So much talent. Great to have him back!!"

The Burnley match was Keita's fifth start for Liverpool in the Premier League, and his first since the middle of September. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum have dominated the starting lineup, forcing Keita and fellow new arrival Fabinho to watch from the sidelines.

However, with Henderson suspended following his red card against Everton, many fans called for manager Jurgen Klopp to completely rejuvenate Liverpool's midfield. He opted to field Keita in Henderson's absence, and the Guinea international certainly took his chance.

The next step for Keita is to establish himself as a permanent fixture in Klopp's starting lineup. Liverpool parted with around £54m to bring him to the club, and fans expected him to make an instant impact. Unfortunately for the midfielder, things did not go to plan, as Keita struggled to displace any of Klopp's dependable options in midfield.

With a huge proportion of the club's fans hoping to see change in midfield, Keita's performance will certainly have been well received. He was highly regarded during his time in the Bundesliga, and supporters will be keen to see Keita's current performance level continue.