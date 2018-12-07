Luis Garcia Praises 'Brilliant' Naby Keita Following Liverpool's 3-1 Victory Over Burnley

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

Liverpool favourite Luis Garcia has heaped praise on midfielder Naby Keita, after he put in an impressive performance during Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Burnley on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club during the summer, has struggled for game time since arriving at Anfield. However, many fans have claimed that his performance against Burnley was his finest in a Liverpool shirt, as Keita was instrumental in dictating the tempo of the match from midfield.

Following the match, Garcia created a poll on Twitter, asking for fans' opinions on the Man of the Match. With 70% of the votes, Keita was the resounding winner, and Garcia joined in in praising the Guinea midfielder.

He wrote: "My MOTM is Keita. Brilliant, creative, work!! So much talent. Great to have him back!!"

The Burnley match was Keita's fifth start for Liverpool in the Premier League, and his first since the middle of September. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum have dominated the starting lineup, forcing Keita and fellow new arrival Fabinho to watch from the sidelines.

However, with Henderson suspended following his red card against Everton, many fans called for manager Jurgen Klopp to completely rejuvenate Liverpool's midfield. He opted to field Keita in Henderson's absence, and the Guinea international certainly took his chance.

The next step for Keita is to establish himself as a permanent fixture in Klopp's starting lineup. Liverpool parted with around £54m to bring him to the club, and fans expected him to make an instant impact. Unfortunately for the midfielder, things did not go to plan, as Keita struggled to displace any of Klopp's dependable options in midfield.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With a huge proportion of the club's fans hoping to see change in midfield, Keita's performance will certainly have been well received. He was highly regarded during his time in the Bundesliga, and supporters will be keen to see Keita's current performance level continue.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)