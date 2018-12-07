Manchester United 'Confident' Ander Herrera Will Sign Contract Extension in Near Future

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

Manchester United are confident that Ander Herrera will sign a contract extension in the coming weeks, with the Spanish midfielder thought to be happy and settled at the club. 

Herrera, who scored in the 2-2 draw at Southampton last weekend, sees his current deal expire in the summer, and there had been quiet rumours linking him with a return to Athletic Bilbao - the club from which United signed the now 29-year-old back in 2014.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

According to The Times, however, talks between the club and the player's representatives are progressing well, and he is expected to extend his stay at Old Trafford in the forseeable.

That's despite the player rejecting the club's initial offer a few months ago, which offered only a marginal increase on his £75,000 per week salary.

It's thought that at this stage in his career, Herrera isn't keen on the uncertainty that comes with moving clubs, and it's a sentiment shared by Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward, who are both keen for the player to remain in Manchester.

Since signing from Bilbao for £29 in 2014, Herrera has made 171 appearances for United, including ten this season amid United's highly publicised struggles in the Premier League. 

The 20-time English champions sit eighth in the Premier League, eight from the top four and already 18 adrift of leaders Manchester City, comfortably out of the title race before Christmas.

