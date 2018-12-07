Manuel Pellegrini Reveals Andy Carroll Has 6 Months to Earn West Ham Contract Extension

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has said that striker Andy Carroll must earn a contract extension with strong performances on the pitch, if he wishes to stay with his current club beyond the end of the season.

Since signing from Liverpool in 2013, Carroll has been plagued with ankle, knee and groin injuries, and only made 115 Premier League appearances in total. However, the 29-year-old has recently regained fitness and returned to first team action, replacing Javier Hernandez in the 64th minute of the Hammers’ 3-1 victory against Cardiff on Tuesday.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

With only six months remaining on his current contract, manager Pellegrini has thrown the gauntlet down to the nine-cap England international, challenging him to earn an extension to his current deal in the remaining months of the season.

"When you need to renew your contract, of course you must demonstrate why you need to renew," said the former Manchester City boss (as quoted by Goal).

"We know what Andy can give to our team, now he must demonstrate he is able to do it week by week.

"He has now the last six months, and I hope that he will be able to do it."

With fellow West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic expected to be sidelined through an injury of his own until 2019, Carroll will have opportunities to impress during the busy holiday schedule.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We know what he can give to our team, the other day in 15 minutes, he had two or three shots, headers ... All the other defenders must be worried if they see Andy near the box, he can give a lot of important things to our team."

With West Ham currently 13th in the Premier League, the Chilean will be hoping his rejuvenated target man can make his attacking presence felt. Carroll's highest tally for the Hammers remains the nine goals he scored during the 2015/16 season.