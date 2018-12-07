Napoli vs Frosinone Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time and Team News

Napoli will aim to close the gap on Serie A leader Juventus on Saturday as they welcome strugglers Frosinone to the Stadio San Paolo.

The Partenopei kept their hopes of a title challenging campaign alive last time out as they scored late on to snatch victory away to Atalanta, who have impressed lately. Carlo Ancelotti will be keeping a keen eye on Friday night's clash between Juventus and Inter, with his side sandwiched between the two clubs in the league table.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 6th December What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio San Paulo TV Channel/ Live Stream? Eleven Sports Referee? Gianluca Manganiello

Team News

Carlo Ancelotti has no fresh injury concerns of note, although remains without long term absentee Vlad Chiriches, who ruptured knee ligaments back in September.

Winger Simone Verdi is also unavailable with a muscle injury, so the wide positions are likely to again be filled by Spaniards Jose Callejon and Fabian Ruiz, who scored Napoli's opener last time out.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The visitors travel to Naples with several key players still absent through knee injuries. Midfielders Luca Paganini, Emil Hallfredsson and Mirko Gori continue their prolonged recoveries from cruciate problems while influential forward Federico Dionisi isn't expected back until February.

Predicted Lineups

Napoli Ospina; Maksimovic, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Callejon, Allan, Hamsik, Ruiz; Mertens, Milik Frosinone Sportielli; Goldaniga, Ariaudo, Capuano; Zampano, Chibsah, Maiello, Beghetto; Campbell, Ciofani, Cassata.

Head to Head Record

Frosinone have failed to emerge victorious in seven previous meetings with Napoli, and have lost on five occasions.

Napoli have scored 11 times in the clubs last three league meetings, with Frosinone finding the back of the net just twice; ominous reading for any Frosinone fans.

Recent Form

Napoli have been in excellent form of late and have done well to keep pace with Juventus who have looked like a side likely to challenge for elite honours in Europe this term after the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Carlo Ancelotti's side have lost just twice this season, with their most recent loss coming to the league leaders back in September. Since then, the Italian's side have won five and drawn twice, seeing them climb to seventh in the table.

Frosinone in contrast have struggled this season to find consistency under the guidance of Moreno Longo, who brought the team back into Serie A last season after a two year absence.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Longo to his credit, after a dismal start to the campaign, has instilled a resilience in his side that has seen them grind out draws against Empoli, Parma and Cagliari.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five games:

Napoli Frosinone Atalanta 1-2 Napoli (03/12) Frosinone 1-1 Cagliari (02/12) Napoli 3-1 Red Star Belgrade (28/11) Inter 3-0 Frosinone (09/11) Napoli 0-0 Chievo (25/11) Frosinone 1-1 Fiorentina (09/11) Genoa 1-2 Napoli (10/11) Parma 0-0 Frosinone (04/11) Napoli 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain (06/11) SPAL 0-3 Frosinone (28/10)

Prediction

While Frosinone have shown an increased determination in recent weeks, Napoli have shown both in Serie A and in the Champions League that they possess the fire power to trouble the sides.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Napoli should run out comfortable winners in this one with Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne in dazzling form. Patience may be key for Ancelotti's men with Frosinone unlikely to play expansively away from home.

Prediction Napoli 3-0 Frosinone