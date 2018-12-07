​Philip Billing Outlines Career Ambitions & Hints at Departure From Huddersfield

Philip Billing has opened up on his future ambitions as a player, suggesting that he may need to leave Huddersfield Town after a bright start to life in the Premier League.

The youngster was pressed on his impressive start to the season in an interview with BT, with many Town fans identifying the youngster as one of few shining stories for the Terriers this term. He has made 15 appearances so far.

Philip Billing is starting to turn heads. Here's why:https://t.co/YnGDNx5SZv — Football Whispers (@FB_WHISPERS) November 28, 2018

"Right now my ambition is just playing all the time. But in the long term, there is much I would like to achieve," he said.

"I would like a great career in the Premier League and hopefully to play for a big club one day. And try to play in the Champions League. I would also like to try to play in a World Cup – and the other big competitions.

"In general, achieve what a top player achieves. Because I definitely believe that I have the qualities to become a top player. But right now it’s about Huddersfield, and then we have to see what’s happening in the future."

William Early/GettyImages

Billing has just endured an interesting few weeks regarding his eligibility on the international stage after he was rumoured to be approached by Nigeria.

However, Nigeria have been left to be red faced, after initially identifying Billing as a possible recruit for them. Nigeria's manager Gernot Rohr publicly spoke about the possibility of Billing playing for the Super Eagles, although wrongly, considering Billing was born in Denmark and has already represented the youth sides in Denmark despite being of Nigerian descent.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly to many, Billing's is eyeing a future with the Danish international side, and has earmarked making the squad for the U21 European Championship in San Marino next year.

The tournament, which takes place from June 16th-30th, could see Billing's build on his appearance count for Denmark, which stands at eight for both the U19's and U21's combined.

Despite talk of Huddersfield blocking the youngster from participating, Billing is optimistic on his chances: "Of course there is a long season over here in England and there are a lot of matches. But I’m sure the club will let me go to the U21 Euros. I am convinced."