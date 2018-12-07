Rafa Benitez Reveals What Caused Kenedy to Sit Out Newcastle's Draw With Everton

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

Rafa Benitez has confirmed that Kenedy's absence for Newcastle in the midweek game at Everton was due to a toe injury, and that the issue has kept him out of training for the last 'couple of days'.

Many speculated as to why Kenedy was left out for the 1-1 draw, but Benitez explained the issue as he looked ahead to this weekend's clash with Wolves, telling reporters that he struggled to even put his boots on without discomfort. 

Visionhaus/GettyImages

"Kenedy has a problem with his toe," Benitez said, as quoted by Chronicle Live"He couldn't put his boots on and he couldn't train in the last couple of days."

Christian Atsu and Jacob Murphy filled in for him and the suspended Matt Ritchie for the 1-1 draw with Everton on Wednesday, and both players impressed the Newcastle boss, who said that the energy offered by the pair was a big factor in the result.

"Jacob Murphy and Atsu were really good because defending all the time and, after, attacking, you need the legs.

"The goal was a great counter attack. It's a pity because we have two or three situations with Atsu, one v one, that we didn't find this final pass to make the difference.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"But, again, I will say that when you get a point against a good team, away from home, you have to be pleased."

Ritchie is expected to return for the clash with Wolves at the weekend, while Kenedy's situation remains unclear.

