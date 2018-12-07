Robert Lewandowski Insists Bayern Are Embracing 'Hunter' Role in Race to Catch Borussia Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski is confident that Bayern Munich are on the right track as they look to hunt down Bundesliga leaders Borsussia Dortmund.

The Polish striker, who used to play for Dortmund, says that he and his Bayern teammates are relishing the chance to hunt down the runaway league leaders, with Die Schwarzgelben having opened up a seven point gap ahead of second place Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga table.

TF-Images/GettyImages

He also admitted to German publication Bild (via FourFourTwo) that Bayern's continued struggles have been difficult to cope with, as the Bavarians are so used to dominating proceedings. He did claim however, that Bayern are happy to be chasing down the league leaders for once.





"The last few weeks were difficult," Lewandowski said. "We uncharacteristically dropped points, especially in the final minutes of games that we have normally won.

"The situation was surprising; after the first few weeks of the season, we thought that things were going as well as in the past few years. We weren't vigilant enough. But we're on the right track.

"Sometimes it's not bad at all to attack from the second row! We're now happy to be the hunters. In the past few years, we've always looked behind us. When you see that someone's in front of you — it means that you're more under pressure.

"You want to do it even more then — catch this team. It's easier to attack from behind as a hunter than to look out for attacks from behind when you're first. Especially when you don't have experience."

Bayern have endured a stuttering start to the season, as the tenure of new boss Niko Kovac has reaped mix rewards. Bayern started the season unbeaten in their opening seven games, but then failed to win in four successive games in the Bundesliga.

✌️



The hard work continues ahead of #FCBFCN 💥💪 pic.twitter.com/kjmwyJb7SB — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 6, 2018

Uncharacteristic of the Bayern of old, the German giants have slipped to defeats to Monchengladbach and Hertha Berlin, whilst stalemates against Ausburg, Freiburg and Fortuna Dusseldorf have seen the Bavarian's slip to fourth in the league standings.