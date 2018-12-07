Vinicius Junior Hypes Up Rodrygo as Real Madrid's Incoming Starlet Attends Copa Thrashing

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

Vinícius Júnior has got Real Madrid fans excited over the prospect of seeing incoming Los Blancos signing and fellow Brazilian national Rodrygo in action next season.


Vinícius has begun to justify his own €45m transfer fee, offering a promising glimpse of exactly why he was signed from Flamengo last summer as he scored in Real's Copa Del Rey win over Melilla on Thursday. However, his celebrations were in danger of being overshadowed by the sight of his fellow countryman Rodrygo sitting in the director’s box with club chairman Florentino Perez.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Madrid have agreed a deal with Santos for the exciting young winger, and although there was speculation his move might be brought forward to January, the 17 year old is now expected to join up with his new teammates in July as originally planned. 

Having provided eight goals and three assists in the Brazilian Série A last season, and one goal in the Copa Libertadores, the Spanish heavyweights have seen enough to give Rodrygo the opportunity to shine on one of world football's biggest stages.

Vinícius, who has found opportunities with the senior team limited so far this season, was quick to praise the signing of his compatriot and get Real’s fans excited for the future.


"I've played with him in the national team and I'm glad he's here," he said after Real Madrid's 6-1 win over Melilla, as quoted by Marca. "He's a great player who scores goals. I'm sure he's very happy to be here.”

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Vinícius capped off a fine performance by netting in the 75th minute, as Real cruised to the 6-1 victory, and celebrated with a typically flamboyant south American dance move.


"In Brazil, we're like that," he explained, when asked about his celebration.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)