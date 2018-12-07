Vinicius Junior Hypes Up Rodrygo as Real Madrid's Incoming Starlet Attends Copa Thrashing

Vinícius Júnior has got Real Madrid fans excited over the prospect of seeing incoming Los Blancos signing and fellow Brazilian national Rodrygo in action next season.





Vinícius has begun to justify his own €45m transfer fee, offering a promising glimpse of exactly why he was signed from Flamengo last summer as he scored in Real's Copa Del Rey win over Melilla on Thursday. However, his celebrations were in danger of being overshadowed by the sight of his fellow countryman Rodrygo sitting in the director’s box with club chairman Florentino Perez.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Madrid have agreed a deal with Santos for the exciting young winger, and although there was speculation his move might be brought forward to January, the 17 year old is now expected to join up with his new teammates in July as originally planned.

Having provided eight goals and three assists in the Brazilian Série A last season, and one goal in the Copa Libertadores, the Spanish heavyweights have seen enough to give Rodrygo the opportunity to shine on one of world football's biggest stages.

Vinícius, who has found opportunities with the senior team limited so far this season, was quick to praise the signing of his compatriot and get Real’s fans excited for the future.





"I've played with him in the national team and I'm glad he's here," he said after Real Madrid's 6-1 win over Melilla, as quoted by Marca. "He's a great player who scores goals. I'm sure he's very happy to be here.”

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Vinícius capped off a fine performance by netting in the 75th minute, as Real cruised to the 6-1 victory, and celebrated with a typically flamboyant south American dance move.





"In Brazil, we're like that," he explained, when asked about his celebration.