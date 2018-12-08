2019 Women's World Cup: 24 Finalists Learn Their Fate as Group Stage Drawn in Paris

The 2019 Women's World Cup is drawing ever closer, and all 24 teams participating have now learned their fate as the group stage draw was held in Paris.

France is set to host Women's World Cup next summer, and the excitement surrounding the competition really began to build as the 24 teams - the second year the competition has features as many teams - were split into six groups of four teams after being drawn from pots based on each country's world ranking.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The defending champions USA will be looking to win a remarkable fourth World Cup, and they were drawn alongside Sweden, Thailand and Chile in Group F.

Two-time champions Germany were left disappointed in the last tournament having lost in the semi finals to eventual winners USA, however they'll be looking to make amends this time around as they prepare to take on Spain, China and South Africa in Group B.



GEOFF ROBINS/GettyImages

The home nations were dealt a tough draw as both England and Scotland were drawn alongside each other in Group D. They will go against the nation which beat the Lionesses in the semi finals in 2015 Japan along with Argentina, with England and Scotland going head-to-head in the opening game of the group.

Here's the full draw:

Group A France, Korea, Norway, Nigeria Group B Germany, China, Spain, South Africa Group C Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica Group D England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan Group E Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands Group F USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden

The tournament will get underway on June 7th when the hosts France take on South Korea at the Parc Des Princes in Paris.