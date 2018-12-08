2019 Women's World Cup: 24 Finalists Learn Their Fate as Group Stage Drawn in Paris

By 90Min
December 08, 2018

The 2019 Women's World Cup is drawing ever closer, and all 24 teams participating have now learned their fate as the group stage draw was held in Paris.

France is set to host Women's World Cup next summer, and the excitement surrounding the competition really began to build as the 24 teams - the second year the competition has features as many teams - were split into six groups of four teams after being drawn from pots based on each country's world ranking.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The defending champions USA will be looking to win a remarkable fourth World Cup, and they were drawn alongside Sweden, Thailand and Chile in Group F.

Two-time champions Germany were left disappointed in the last tournament having lost in the semi finals to eventual winners USA, however they'll be looking to make amends this time around as they prepare to take on Spain, China and South Africa in Group B.

GEOFF ROBINS/GettyImages

The home nations were dealt a tough draw as both England and Scotland were drawn alongside each other in Group D. They will go against the nation which beat the Lionesses in the semi finals in 2015 Japan along with Argentina, with England and Scotland going head-to-head in the opening game of the group.

Here's the full draw:

Group A                France, Korea, Norway, Nigeria                                                
Group B Germany, China, Spain, South Africa
Group C Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica
Group D England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan
Group E Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands
Group F USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden

The tournament will get underway on June 7th when the hosts France take on South Korea at the Parc Des Princes in Paris.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)