Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gunners Edge Past Stubborn Terriers

A late goal from Lucas Torreira gave Arsenal a vital three points, as they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 at the Emirates.



Alexandre Lacazette had a goal controversially ruled out before the break, as the linesman flagged for offside, before Arsenal finally broke the deadlock on 83 minutes, as Lucas Torreira scored with a wonderful overhead kick from six yards out.

It was generally a cagey affair, with seven first half yellow cards given by referee Paul Tierney.

Nevertheless, it was a crucial three points for Unai Emery's side, as they extended their unbeaten run to 21 games.



Here's 90min's breakdown of Saturday's Premier League clash.

ARSENAL

Key Talking Point

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Although they had chances, Arsenal were generally sloppy and lacklustre. They had more bookings than shots on target in the opening 45 minutes, and apart from the disallowed goal, they rarely threatened the Terriers' defence.

Two half-time substitutions revived the game and woke the Gunners up. They finally secured all three points after Toreirra's goal, but overall Emery's side were not at their best.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Leno (6); Sokratis (5), Mustafi (6), Lichtsteiner (6); Kolasinac (6), Xhaka (7), Torreira (7), Guendouzi (6), Bellerin (6); Aubameyang (6), Lacazette (5).

Substitutes: Iwobi (6), Mkhitaryan (6), Monreal (6).

STAR MAN - In a generally frustrating game, Granit Xhaka stood out for Arsenal. Although he picked up his sixth yellow card of the season and occasionally lost the ball, he had a good game and controlled the tempo of the game.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - Alexandre Lacazette was very disappointing. The Frenchman had a goal ruled out for offside and lost his footing to miss a huge chance in the first half. It wasn't Lacazette's day, as he was brought off at half-time.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Key Talking Point





DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Huddersfield spent 90 minutes frustrating the home side, and did little to really call Bernd Leno into action.

The Terriers were happy to sit back and absorb the pressure for the whole game, and would have been happy if that led to a valuable point. However they lost it late on, and David Wagner's side will feel hard done by.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Lössl (7); M Jorgensen (6), Schindler (6), Kongolo (6); Smith (5), Mooy (6), Hogg (6), Williams (5), Löwe (6); Pritchard (5); Depoitre (6).

Substitutes: Bacuna (6), Hadergjonaj (6), Durm (6).

Julian Finney/GettyImages

STAR MAN - In a game of real quality for Huddersfield, Jonas Lössl was solid in goal. He made some important saves to keep the Terrriers in the game, including an outstanding save from Lucas Torreira's long range effort. However the clean sheet wasn't to be, as he conceded right at the end.







WORST PLAYER - Star man Aaron Mooy had a lacklustre game, having no real impact on Saturday's affair. He was quiet throughout the game, and offered little attacking opportunities as the Terriers fell to defeat once again.



Looking Ahead

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Arsenal are back in action next Sunday, when they play Southampton at St. Mary's. They then return to the Emirates on 22 December, as they host Burnley.

On the other hand, Huddersfield have two home games within a week. They start by welcoming Newcastle United to the John Smith's Stadium, before fellow strugglers Southampton travel to Yorkshire on 22 December.