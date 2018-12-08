Atlético Madrid 3-0 Alavés: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Los Rojiblancos Take the Points

By 90Min
December 08, 2018

Late goals from Antoine Griezmann and Rodri helped Atlético Madrid move up to joint first place with Barcelona in La Liga as Los Rojiblancos dispatched Alavés 3-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.


Nikola Kalinić gave the hosts the lead with a goal midway through the first half, but they had to hold off a spirited fightback from their visitors in the second before ending a scrappy game with a flattering scoreline.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The result draws Atlético level with Barcelona on 28 points, although the Catalans are a game in hand and play local rivals Espanyol this evening.


Check out our roundup of the game below.

ATLÉTICO MADRID


Key Talking Point


With Diego Costa expected to be out for two months following foot surgery, manager Diego Simeone will be relieved that other players have stepped up to the plate in the striker's absence, particularly Kalinić. 


Having broken his Atlético duck in the Copa del Rey victory over Sant Andreu earlier in the week, the Croatian made it two in two by converting Thomas Lemar's whipped cross in with his stomach in the 25th minute.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Oblak (5); Arias (7), Savić (6), L. Hernández (5), Saúl (8*); Correa (6), Partey (7), Rodrigo (6), Lemar (6); Kalinić (7), Griezmann (6).

Substitutes: Vitolo (6), Giménez (6), Francisco Montero (6).

STAR MAN - Saúl showcased his versatility, starting at left-back before moving into his regular midfield position, and contributed all over the pitch. In a feisty game that featured nine yellow cards, the 24-year-old showed maturity and kept his nose clean.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - Normally so assured, Jan Oblak had an uncharacteristically nervy game, particularly in the second half - flapping at crosses and at one point pushing a harmless ball out of play for a corner while under no real pressure from the opposition.

Looking Ahead


Atléti will seek to secure top spot in Champions League Group A next Tuesday when they visit Club Brugge, before travelling to Valladolid on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)