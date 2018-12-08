How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Bournemouth face Liverpool in a Premier League matchup on Saturday, Dec. 8.

By Kaelen Jones
December 08, 2018

Bournemouth hosts Liverpool in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, Dec. 8. Kickoff from Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET.

Bournemouth (7–6–2) enters the matchup seventh in the league table with 23 points accumulated through 15 matches. The club most recently earned a 2–1 win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, ending a four-game losing streak. Striker Callum Wilson scored his eighth goal of the campaign, which ties him for third in the league.

Liverpool (12–0–3) remains one of two unbeaten clubs in the Premier League. The club has won each of its last four league contests. It most recently topped Burnley FC 3–1 on Wednesday, behind goals from James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

