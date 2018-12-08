'I'd Love to Play for Him': Man City Target Houssem Aouar Expresses Admiration for Pep Guardiola

Lyon youngster Houssem Aouar has expressed his admiration for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whilst also revealing he hopes to play for the former Spanish international in the future.

The 20-year-old has shone since his transition from the youth set up into the first team last campaign at the Ligue 1 side. In his debut season, he made 32 appearances and even bagged himself six goals, helping his side up to a third placed finish in the league.



This season, he has shown yet again what all the fuss is about having scored five goals in 16 Ligue 1 appearances so far, whilst also grabbing three assists in Lyon's five Champions League group stage games.





One of those impressive performances came against Manchester City, where he helped his side hold the Premier League holders to a 2-2 draw.





After the game reports suggested that City had joined the growing list of clubs who are now keeping a close eye on Aouar's development after his fine display, although the Frenchman himself may have just put the Manchester club in pole position to win his signature.



Speaking in an interview with RMC Sport, Aouar insisted he felt Guardiola is a great coach, whilst also insisting he would love to play under the Spaniard one day. He said: “He’s a fascinating coach with convictions and motivation, a coach who knows what he wants.

“We all share the same views about football, but I also share his opinions and the way he plays with his team. So it would be nice to be coached by someone like him, I'd love to play for him one day."



Only time will tell where Aouar will be playing his football next season, however for now he'll be fully focused on helping his side reach the knockout stages of the Champions League as they face Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night in a winner takes all clash.

As for Guardiola, his men have already secured their passage into the next round and will instead look to round off what has been a tough group stage as they host Hoffenheim.