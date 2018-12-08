Jose Mourinho Hints FFP Sanctions Might Be the Only Way Man Utd Can Catch Man City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions against their rivals may be the club's best chance of winning the Premier League title once again.

The club haven't won the league since 2012/13, in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge, and it looks as if the Red Devils' wait for the title could be prolonged for another season due to the 18 point gap between themselves and current leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side however are facing the prospect of a Champions League ban due to alleged breaches in FFP regulations, with Mourinho suggesting club's adhering to those rules could be his side's best effort of 'closing the gap'.

Asked when United will challenge for the league title once again, as quoted by Sky Sports, he replied: "I don't know. It depends also the way of our evolution but also the evolution of others, the ones that are above us. If they keep going in the same direction and if their ambition, investment, everything, continues that's one thing.

"Another thing is if they stop or if Financial Fair Play makes them stop. Then we can close the gap a little bit better."

United are currently eighth in the Premier League after a difficult start to the campaign, although Mourinho has claimed the club's current standing in the table only highlights how much of an achievement it was to finish second last season.

As quoted by the Evening Standard, he said: "I’m not speaking about our own situation, but you can finish 10th, I’m not saying us, a team can finish 10th and a manager feels like a champion. Correct?

"I made a fantastic job, I stayed in front of teams with more potential than my team, last season we finished second and I felt we stayed ahead of teams with more potential than us."