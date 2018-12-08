Leicester 0-2 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Spurs Prepare for Barca With Routine Win

December 08, 2018

Goals either side of half time from Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli helped secure Tottenham a comfortable 2-0 win over Leicester. 

There was little to choose between the two sides in the first half, as great defending from both Leicester and Tottenham meant chances were at a premium, with Wes Morgan's last-ditch tackle to deny Dele Alli the pick of the bunch.

Spurs did however take the lead on the stroke of half-time, courtesy of a stunner from Heung-Min Son. The South Korean cut inside, before curling in a sumptuous left-footed effort from the edge of the area to give Kasper Schmeichel no chance for his third league goal of the season. 

Mauricio Pochettino's side soon doubled their lead 13 minutes after the restart, as Son was afforded too much space to pick out Dele Alli at the far post, who squeezed his diving header past Schmeichel to score his 50th for the club and double Spurs' lead and seal the win for the north London club. 

LEICESTER CITY


Key Talking Point 


The absence of Jamie Vardy was massive for Leicester against Tottenham, who despite a positive start in the first half, never really troubled Hugo Lloris in goal, before the sucker-punch of Son's goal in the stroke of half-time really deflated them. 

Kelechi Iheanacho couldn't fill the void in the England international's absence, while the Foxes over-reliance on both Vardy's pace and quality in front of goal is clear to see. 


Player Ratings


Starting XI: Schmeichel (6); Pereira (6), Morgan (6), Evans (6), Chilwell (5); Mendy (6), Iborra (5), Ndidi (5); Gray (6), Iheanacho (5), Maddison (6). 


Substitutes: Ghezzal (5), Albrighton (5), Okazaki (5). 

STAR MAN 

Leicester started the game well, with Claude Puel's side showing their pace on the counter attack, with Demarai Gray key to that and caused Ben Davies a few problems, although a move to a central position in the second half meant he petered out the game a little.  


WORST PLAYER

Getting the hook after just 56 minutes, Vicente Iborra's performance perhaps suggested why he isn't a regular starter for the Foxes. The Spaniard was laboured in possession to say the least, and he wasn't in the correct position when Son cut in to score the opening goal of the game. 

Kelechi Iheanacho was also substituted after 56 minutes and ran the former Sevilla man close with his poor display.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR


Key Talking Point


Tottenham opted to start Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen on the bench with one eye on their crucial Champions League game against Barcelona, and for 45 first half minutes it looked the wrong decision. 

Pochettino's side looked disjointed going forward playing without a recognised striker in Kane, however a sublime strike from Son in added time in the first half changed the course of the game, while Alli's goal in the second half meant Kane and Eriksen could be afford to get a run-out in a routine win, rather than use them to try and salvage a result. 

Player Ratings 


Starting XI: Lloris (6); Aurier (6), Alderweireld (7), Vertonghen (7), Davies (7); Dier (6), Sissoko (6), Winks (7), Alli (9*); Son (8), Lucas Moura (5). 


Substitutes: Eriksen (6), Kane (6), Walker-Peters (5). 

STAR MAN

Dele Alli was the best player on the pitch at the King Power Stadium, with the midfielder at the centre of everything Spurs did well.

Even when they weren't playing well in the first half, Alli showed glimpses of his immense talent both in his touch and passing, and was fully deserving of his goal that proved to be his 50th for the club, and was reminiscent of his first goal for the club, which also came against Leicester. 



WORST PLAYER


Certainly not a bad performance from Lucas Moura, however the Brazilian had a quite night by his standards and failed to really getting into the game before being subbed in the 67th minute. 

Looking Ahead

Leicester will be hoping to bounce back following the defeat in their next game, which is away to Crystal Palace next weekend. 

Tottenham meanwhile have a crucial Champions League tie against Barcelona in midweek, with a win needed to remain in the competition, before returning to Premier League action in the days that follow with a home game against Burnley. 

