Manchester United will be looking to snap a four-game winless streak in Premier League when the team hosts Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils come into Saturday's matchup off of a 2–2 draw against Premier League foe Arsenal. Arsenal netted the game's first goal on a Shkodran Mustafi score in the 26th minute before Man United's Anthony Martial scored an equalizer four minutes later. After falling 2–1 in the 68th minute, Jesse Lingard helped tie the score with a goal of his own in the 69th, giving Man United its third consecutive draw in the league.

Fulham also enters the weekend's matchup off of a draw, this one a 1–1 outing against Leicester City. Aboubakar Kamara put Fulham in front in the 43rd minute with his first Premier League goal before James Maddison tied it up in the 74th.

Fulham's latest draw keeps the Cottagers last in Premier League standings with nine points, while Man United still sits at eighth with 23.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

