Max Allegri Opens Up on Changes to Combat Inter's Dominance as Juventus Win Derby d'Italia

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri conceded that despite Juventus' close victory in the Derby d'Italia, Inter caused several problems in the first half and were unlucky not to have taken the lead.

In a fiery clash between league leaders Juventus and third-placed Inter, it was the Bianconeri who eventually came out on top after Mario Mandzukic's diving header midway through the second half earned the victory spoils.



However, despite seeing his side tie a European record for collecting the most points after 15 games of a season, 43, Allegri admitted Inter posed testing challenges throughout the game, particularly in midfield.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia , he said (as quoted by Goal ): "Inter caused us problems in the first half, opening up with Joao Mario and Gagliardini, so we struggled to close them down.





"It's also true the biggest chances of the first half came from us giving the ball away."

After a sloppy opening period, the Bianconeri came out far stronger in the second half and were far more dynamic and intense in their pressure.

Allegri added: "I moved Mandzukic to the left, Paulo Dybala played much better and we had a very different performance in terms of intensity and pressure. We allowed Inter practically nothing in the second half and we had several more chances.

"Matteo Politano was putting pressure on, so I switched the full-backs to make the most of our characteristics and cover where needed, pushing on the other. Cancelo struggled a little with Politano in the first half, mainly the transitions.





"I asked with the crosses to avoid Milan Skriniar and Joao Miranda, to work on the full-backs who were less physical than we were in those roles. It was a good cross to find Mandzukic."