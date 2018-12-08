LIVE: Atlanta United, Portland Timbers Square Off for MLS Cup Title

Watch all the goals and key plays as Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers battle for the 23rd MLS Cup title.

By Avi Creditor
December 08, 2018

Atlanta United has home-field advantage and enjoyed the better regular season, but the Portland Timbers have been road warriors all postseason and will look for another win in an enticing MLS Cup final.

The two conference champions meet at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where more than 70,000 are expected to watch the league crown its 23rd champion. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw in their only regular-season meeting, which was also in Atlanta earlier this year. Both boast a host of South American talent, with Atlanta featuring single-season-record goal-scorer Josef Martinez and playmaker Miguel Almiron, among others; Portland, meanwhile, counters with a Diego Valeri, Sebastian Blanco and Diego Chara midfield.

The match will be the final one in Atlanta for manager Tata Martino, who has already announced he'll be leaving the club. For his counterpart, Giovanni Savarese, the match marks his fifth final in six seasons as a manager, with the previous four coming in NASL with the New York Cosmos.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Portland is seeking its second title in four seasons, while Atlanta is looking to win in just its second year of existence.

