Pat Nevin Heaps Praise on Tottenham's 'World Class' Playmaker Christian Eriksen

By 90Min
December 08, 2018

Christian Eriksen is Tottenham’s most valuable player according to former Chelsea and  Everton winger Pat Nevin. Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live this week, Nevin heaped praise on the Dane referring to him as ‘world class.’

Whilst discussing the weekend’s fixtures, Nevin could not emphasise enough the significance he believes Eriksen brings to the Spurs side.

Whilst obviously acknowledging the contributions of Harry Kane, Nevin believes it’s Eriksen who pulls the strings in that attack and opens up the space in the toughest games.

“Yes Harry Kane scores the goals, but Eriksen…Eriksen is totally world-class for me, totally world class. You need him in the very, very big games as he is the one who can open up any defence,” Nevin said.

The conversation turned to the suggestion that Eriksen is more effective in midfield than recent Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric. The 26-year-old has 41 goals and 54 assists from 183 games for the north London club. And Nevin reiterated the fact that the Dane is an underrated talent adding:

“He’s just absolutely phenomenal. He’s world class. I often get people raising their eyebrows at me, but I think he is one of the best players there is.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“I’m thinking ‘your brain is like a computer mate’. He’s extraordinary, he’s one of the best I’ve seen.” 

