Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Redknapp Lauds Virgil van Dijk's Performance in Liverpool Win

It's fair to say that Liverpool's trip to the Vitality Stadium was easier than expected. The Reds ran out comfortable 4-0 winners - thanks in large part to Mohamed Salah's incredible hat trick - and moved one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool's win, coupled with Man City's defeat at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, means that Jurgen Klopp's men are now the only team in the Premier League to boast an unbeaten start to the season.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

This incredible record of 13 wins and three draws has been made possibly by the Reds' tightening up at the back - having conceded a measly six goals in 16 league games.

Key to this impressive defensive record has been the signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton back in January 2018.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the game - and another Liverpool cleansheet - former Liverpool and England star Jamie Redknapp was keen to praise the performance of the Dutch international, citing the fact that he didn't have to get out of 'second gear' to keep the Bournemouth offence quiet (via thisisfutbol):

“They were in cruise control. Van Dijk can wear his kit on Tuesday night it’s that clean. He never got out of second gear. They were so comfortable in possession.”

Next up Liverpool face arguably the biggest game of their season yet, as they host Italian giants SSC Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, knowing that anything other than a win will mean that the Reds will drop into the Europa League after Christmas.