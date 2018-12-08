Unai Emery Decides Against Punishing Arsenal Stars Amid 'Hippy Crack' Binge Controversy

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has opted against taking major retrospective action against his Gunners stars after images exposed a number of players inhaling ‘hippy crack’ in August.





Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and young star Matteo Guendouzi were among the Arsenal personnel pictured in the incident, in which players took nitrous oxide from balloons, during a party held in a west London nightclub designed for player bonding.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal stars caught on CCTV passing out during 'hippy crack' bingehttps://t.co/r4cXD3GZwa pic.twitter.com/BvPzTinIAG — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 6, 2018

The event took place shortly before the start of the Premier League season, and the players’ use of nitrous oxide may have given the club a serious matter to deal with. However, it has been reported by The Sun that Emery will not be punishing his stars with any severity.

It is said that the Spaniard would have been more concerned if the incident had occurred during the season, with the pre-season timing of the party making for less of an issue for Emery.

A club statement on the subject, via The Sun, read: “The players will be spoken to about this – and reminded of their responsibilities as representatives of the club.”

The west London party was also said to have featured a large quantity of alcohol, but it seems that the excesses and indulgences of the evening will not come back to bite Arsenal’s stars.

Young France midfield star Guendouzi, 19, was among the ensemble of players at the event which also featured Henrikh Mkhitaryan alongside defenders Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac, and it seems that Emery’s concerns regarding Guendouzi lie more on the pitch.

The Frenchman was subject to a controversial hair pull from Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini during the Gunners 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Once more, Emery took a dim view of the case, offering his midfielder a simple piece of advice.

💇‍♂️"Cut the hair of Matteo and this problem is finished"@Arsenal boss Unai Emery says the hair-pulling incident between Matteo Guendouzi and Marouane Fellaini is best left "between the players".



More here: https://t.co/FtXStCH3eT pic.twitter.com/xVEsDR9010 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 6, 2018

Via the Mirror, Emery said of the incident: “I think the best thing is for the next match for Matteo to cut his hair, and this problem is finished! Like Fellaini!”

However, Emery maintained his careful approach to player management in the case of Guendouzi’s hair pulling. Asked if he had offered his advice to the Frenchman directly, Emery replied: “No, I respect the players’ hair a lot!”

Emery has led Arsenal on a resounding 20-game unbeaten run which stretches back to August, with the Gunners’ having not lost since their second game of the Premier League season.

It has been a remarkable start to life in north London for the former Sevilla and PSG boss, though the fixtures continue to come thick and fast, with another big Premier League showdown with Huddersfield Town awaiting Emery and Arsenal on Saturday.