Valencia Eye January Move for Out of Favour West Ham Defender Angelo Ogbonna

Valencia are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United's Italian defender Angelo Ogbonna in the January transfer window.

Ogbonna arrived in east London from Juventus in 2015 and has gone on to make 106 appearances for the Irons, scoring six goals in the process.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The Italian international is tied down at the London Stadium until June 2022, but according to Goal, Spanish side Valencia are hoping to lure the former Juventus man away in January, having allegedly already made initial contact.

The Spanish Liga outfit have endured a difficult league campaign, where they find themselves 14th, four points from the top six and six points above the relegation zone, with just three wins from their first 14 league matches.

Despite their form, however, Los Che have the second-best defensive record in the league. They have conceded just 11 league goals, (bettered only by Atlético Madrid on ten) eight less than both Real Madrid (in fifth) and Barcelona (at the top of the table).

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

They are keen to recruit another defender to the Mestalla to solidify their back-line and secure a European spot, with Ogbonna at the top of their priorities.

Valencia have a reputation for signing former Premier League defenders in recent years. The Spaniards recruited Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala on-loan for the 2016-17 campaign, in which they finished 12th in the league.

They then brought in Gabriel, formerly of Arsenal, last season as Los Murciélagos clinched a fourth-place finish and sealed automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League knock-out stages.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

The Valencia will be hoping Ogbonna will continue the trend as they hunt for a top-six finish and aim to go as far as possible in the Europa League.