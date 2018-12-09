Arsenal Legend Martin Keown Praises Unai Emery's Tactics as 'Different Class'

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Former England international Martin Keown has complimented Gunners boss Unai Emery for his ruthless decision-making during Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Huddersfield at the Emirates.

The north London side were on the verge of what would have been their fifth draw of the season before summer signing Lucas Torreira secured all three points with a brilliant acrobatic strike in the 82nd minute.

After recognising that his tactical approach in the first half was being neutralised by a well-organised Terriers side, Emery made two substitutes at the break, replacing Alexandre Lacazette and Stephan Lichtsteiner with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The changes paid off in the second half as Arsenal dominated Huddersfield, overwhelming their opponents in midfield and continuously pressing when they didn't have possession of the football.

Speaking on Match of the Day as quoted by the Daily Star, Keown praised the Arsenal boss for making the early substitutions as he said: "Credit the manager Emery.

"This is where I think he's different class.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"He recognises 'I need more creativity on the pitch, I want Mkhitaryan and Iwobi in those little areas'.

"Guendouzi then has got options and they get forward into those little pockets.

"All it was was just a change in personnel, wide players coming in to central positions and then offering this little bit extra."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

After Arsene Wenger's 22-year tenure at Arsenal ended last season, there were concerns over whether Emery would be the right man to take over at the Emirates.

Overcoming what was initially a slow start to the season, the Gunners have transformed in recent weeks into a side that can now be considered as legitimate contenders for a top-four finish.

Unbeaten in their last 21 games, Arsenal have already qualified for the last 32 in the Europa League as group winners and face an away trip to Southampton in the Premier League next Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)