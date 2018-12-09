Fenerbahce Eye Up Loan Move for Liverpool's Joel Matip in January Transfer Window

Fenerbahce are extremely interested in bringing Liverpool central defender Joel Matip to their club this January.

The former Schalke player has seen his chances limited this season as he has fallen behind in the pecking order to the likes of Virgil van Dyke, Joe Gomez and even Dejan Lovren.

Due to his lack of first team game time, Matip may look for a loan move in the new year, with Fenerbahce reportedly interested in making a move for his services.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

As reported by Sports Witness, Fenerbahce president Ali Koc was in London last week to hold transfer talks with Matip’s agent and to help convince Liverpool to agree to a loan deal for the defender.





However, there may be a stumbling block as Liverpool are not quite sure if they should let him leave in the new year. This comes following the injury to Joe Gomez earlier this week which has brought to attention the fact that one big defensive injury could leave the club very short at the back.

Matip’s presence may be needed immediately as Gomez has been ruled out for six weeks. The injury allowed the 27-year-old to feature in the weekend's Premier League game against Bournemouth.

Joel Matip Must be the Man for Liverpool FC in Gomez's Absence | https://t.co/SIziRNBoaG | By @Oliver_Emmerson pic.twitter.com/6jU0yhhsBf — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) December 9, 2018

Despite Gomez’s injury, it's reported that Fenerbahce are still hoping they can loan Matip until the end of the season as the Turkish outfit are desperate to bring in defensive reinforcements as soon as they can.

Matip is under contract at Liverpool until 2020 and has made 62 league appearances for the club which he joined for free in 2016. There seems to be no great reason for the tall centre back to want out of Merseyside anytime soon, and considering the injury to Gomez it seems like Fenerbahce will have their work cut out for themselves if they really want to have any hopes of making this deal happen.