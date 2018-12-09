Gianluigi Buffon Insists PSG Teammate Edinson Cavani Will Reject Napoli Return in Pursuit of CL Win

PSG goalkeeper and Juventus icon Ginaluigi Buffon has insisted that teammate Edinson Cavani will not return to Napoli in the January transfer window.





Buffon made the move in the opposite direction during the summer, swapping Serie A for Ligue 1 as he moved to the Parc des Princes on a free transfer. However, the goalkeeping legend has insisted that PSG colleague Cavani will not go the other way in a return to Naples in January.

The Uruguayan superstar has been linked with a potential move to re-join Napoli in the upcoming January window, having made his name in European football in Naples before moving to PSG in 2013. However, Buffon revealed on Italia 1’s Tiki Taka broadcast, via FourFourTwo: “I often talk about Italy with him [Cavani].

“He is very close to Napoli for the love of the Neapolitan people. He is not immune [to the interest from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis], but I think that, at the moment, PSG gives him more of a chance to go to the end in the Champions League.

“Not that Napoli doesn’t have a chance, but I think Cavani will prefer to try it with us until June.”

Goals scored from direct free kicks in last 4 years from the top 5 leagues:



19 - Lionel Messi

...

18 - Juventus

14 - Lyon, Real Madrid, Roma

13 - Bayern

12 - Sampdoria, Monaco, PSG

11 - Chelsea, Liverpool, Milan



pic.twitter.com/P4lDdf6uF5 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 8, 2018

Cavani arrived as one of the first superstar signings to mark PSG’s new era of financial dominance in European football in 2013, linking up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in attack following his move to Paris.

The Uruguayan has become a mainstay in attack since, establishing himself as the spearhead of a star-studded front line following Ibrahimovic’s departure to Manchester United in 2016.

Cavani now forms a fearsome strike force alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack for the Parisians, though at the age of 31 it may only be a matter of time until he is succeeded by another up-and-coming superstar.

Having scored ten goals in as many Ligue 1 appearances this term, Cavani’s current form is as strong as ever, though an emotional return to Napoli at the end of the season may remain on the agenda.