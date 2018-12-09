Gianluigi Buffon Insists PSG Teammate Edinson Cavani Will Reject Napoli Return in Pursuit of CL Win

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

PSG goalkeeper and Juventus icon Ginaluigi Buffon has insisted that teammate Edinson Cavani will not return to Napoli in the January transfer window.


Buffon made the move in the opposite direction during the summer, swapping Serie A for Ligue 1 as he moved to the Parc des Princes on a free transfer. However, the goalkeeping legend has insisted that PSG colleague Cavani will not go the other way in a return to Naples in January.

The Uruguayan superstar has been linked with a potential move to re-join Napoli in the upcoming January window, having made his name in European football in Naples before moving to PSG in 2013. However, Buffon revealed on Italia 1’s Tiki Taka broadcast, via FourFourTwo: “I often talk about Italy with him [Cavani].

“He is very close to Napoli for the love of the Neapolitan people. He is not immune [to the interest from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis], but I think that, at the moment, PSG gives him more of a chance to go to the end in the Champions League.

“Not that Napoli doesn’t have a chance, but I think Cavani will prefer to try it with us until June.”

Cavani arrived as one of the first superstar signings to mark PSG’s new era of financial dominance in European football in 2013, linking up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in attack following his move to Paris.

The Uruguayan has become a mainstay in attack since, establishing himself as the spearhead of a star-studded front line following Ibrahimovic’s departure to Manchester United in 2016.

Cavani now forms a fearsome strike force alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack for the Parisians, though at the age of 31 it may only be a matter of time until he is succeeded by another up-and-coming superstar.

Having scored ten goals in as many Ligue 1 appearances this term, Cavani’s current form is as strong as ever, though an emotional return to Napoli at the end of the season may remain on the agenda.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)