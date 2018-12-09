Jamie Redknapp Believes There Is More to Come From Liverpool After 4-0 Victory Over Bournemouth

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Liverpool cruised to a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, thanks largely to a magnificent hat-trick by Mohamed Salah.

After the Reds scored their first goal they went into cruise control and played out the remainder of the game with disconcerting ease. This was by no means an easy fixture, with Bournemouth flying high this season, and yet Klopp's side made it look so.

The manner of the victory prompted Jamie Redknapp to claim that Liverpool 'never got out of second gear', setting them up perfectly for their European crunch match against Napoli.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The former Liverpool player said: “They're purring right now, and if they can get through on Tuesday, keep going in the Premier League, they can hang onto Man City's coat-tails”, as reported by Sky Sports

Such was the comfortable nature of the victory, Redknapp added: “Virgil van Dijk can wear his kit on Tuesday night, it was that clean. Liverpool never got out of second gear, it was so comfortable in possession. When you've got a player like Salah, he can take a game away from any team.”

Salah was played as a lone striker in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Everton last Sunday and disappointed as he was hooked after 75 minutes. However, playing in the same position against Bournemouth, the result was very different.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking about the Egyptian's best position, Redknapp explained: “There's been questions over where his best position is. Do you play him down the middle or do you play him our wide?

“I think today you saw the real benefits of playing him in a central position.

“The problems he causes defenders, running on the shoulder, the third goal epitomised that. I thought Liverpool were very comfortable and it shows the strength of the squad they have.”

Following Manchester City's  surprise defeat to Chelsea on Saturday evening, Liverpool find themselves top of the Premier League table. However, they cannot dwell on this for too long as they face Napoli in their decisive final Champions League group match, as well as a tough Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Sunday. 

