Jürgen Klopp Reveals Change Which Has Propelled Liverpool Towards Premier League Contention

December 09, 2018

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday as they eased past Bournemouth 4-0, thanks largely to a Mohamed Salah hat-trick, and Jurgen Klopp has revealed that their success this season is in large part due to his side's emphasis on controlling the game.

The Reds took advantage of the early kick off and piled the pressure on Manchester City ahead of the Citizens' clash with Chelsea at 17:30. It all proved too much for Pep Guardiola's side as they crumbled to a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

With Jürgen Klopp's side now top of the pile, the German revealed the secret behind Liverpool's success this season as he looked back at his side's dramatic 4-3 defeat to Bournemouth two seasons ago.

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League

"I could probably draw for you the goals we conceded that day; we let Bournemouth come back into that game," he said, as reported by the Mirror.

"Unfortunately I cannot say that will never happen again but we are really more controlled in these situations now. It was a big step for us; very important.

"Last year we were really flying and everything was brilliant, until we were not flying. The difference between flying and not flying was quick last year.

"It was something we wanted to work on. It's worked out. That's good. A few new players have come in and other players are more mature.

"This squad is still not too experienced, that's how it is. But we still have to improve, that's clear."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

A large part of this newfound control has been the acquisition of Virgil van Dijk last January. Liverpool's defence was shaky and vulnerable before the Dutchman's arrival but has become virtually impenetrable since.

The Reds have the sternest defence in the league currently and have only conceded an impressive six goals in their first 16 Premier League matches. 

However, there has also been a notable change in Liverpool's style of play this season. Where last season their matches seemed to be coast-to-coast for the whole 90 minutes, Klopp's side are now more measured and calculated. 

Whilst this may not be as pleasing to the eye for Liverpool fans, it is this style of football that is in one breath with winning major trophies.

The Reds have a tough week ahead of them, with fixtures against Napoli and Manchester United to come. Klopp's side must beat Napoli by two goals on Tuesday if they are to progress to the next round of the Champions League. 

