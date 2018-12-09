Leicester Loanee Islam Slimani Unlikely to Return to the Foxes Before the End of the Season

Leicester loanee Islam Slimani is unlikely to be making a return to the King Power Stadium before the end of the season, despite reports claiming that Turkish side Fenerbahce are keen on ending the loan spell in the new year.

After struggling to make much of an impression during his two-year spell with the Foxes, the Algerian striker was sent out on loan to Fenerbache at the start of the current campaign. He hasn't exactly set Turkey alight so far, netting just one goal in the league and four goals in all competitions.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

According to Turkish media outlet Fotomac, as per the Leicester Mercury, Fenerbache are keen to bring Slimani's loan spell to a premature end and have contacted Leicester to negotiate the matter.

However, Leicester are said to have rejected this proposal and are keen for the 30-year-old to complete the rest of the season with the Super Lig club.

This is the striker's second loan spell away from Leicester after he was shipped out to Newcastle during the second half of the 2017/18 season.

He failed to make any sort of impression for the Magpies and made just one start in all competitions. Most notably, he managed to pick up a three-match ban right at the end of the season for an off-the-ball incident with West Brom defender Craig Dawson, summing up his time in the north east.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Slimani is not the only Leicester loanee who has been linked with a potential early return. Filip Benkovic has been excellent at Celtic this season, and Harvey Barnes has been turning heads all season for West Brom in the Championship. As of yet, there is no confirmation either way regarding news of a recall to the Foxes in January.