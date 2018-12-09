Manuel Pellegrini Claims That Robert Snodgrass' Good Form Has Given Him a Change of Heart

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Manuel Pellegrini has admitted that he's changed his mind about Robert Snodgrass after the Scotsman's recent showings for West Ham.

Snodgrass returned from a season-long loan spell with Aston Villa in the summer and was subsequently linked with a permanent move back to the Championship club, as it looked as though his path into the first team was going to be blocked by West Ham's various new signings.

MB Media/GettyImages

Pellegrini also suggested that he wasn't entirely convinced by Snodgrass when he took over the reigns at the London Stadium, saying, as per the Belfast Telegraph: “There were very few words that I spoke with him at the beginning of the season. I gave him some demands about his weight, about his work.

“I always found him a good player, just will depend on what he wants, if he had a spot here for the season."

Now, after scoring his first Premier League goal for West Ham, Pellegrini has admitted that the Scottish international has turned everything around.

"Yes, I am very pleased for Robert. He deserved it because he works so hard for all the game, he is absolutely committed with this project and this club and I am very happy for him," the Chilean manager said, as per Football.London.

Ben Early/GettyImages

Snodgrass has now made 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in the process.


With Andriy Yarmolenko sidelined for an extended period through injury, Snodgrass is set to continue to play a crucial part in West Ham's season - especially as they move into the busy Christmas period.

