Niko Kovač Pleased With Bayern Performance After Comfortable Victory Over Nürnberg

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač has expressed his delight after his side's comfortable 3-0 victory over Nürnberg at the Allianz Arena.

A first-half brace from Robert Lewandowski and a first league goal of the season for Franck Ribéry in the second-half saw Die Roten move up to second in the Bundesliga.

The victory was also their first at home in the league since mid-September, while the clean sheet was their first at home and their third overall in the Bundesliga.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Kovač was pleased with his side's defensive display, which limited the number of opportunities for Die Legende.

As quoted by Bayern's official website, Kovač said: "Today, we have allowed almost nothing for over 90 minutes. We ourselves had many opportunities, I am satisfied with the performance.

"It was important that we did not concede and that we did not lose the lead and the security that we had earned, by conceding goals."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The win was Bayern's third in successive matches in all competitions and the league holders' manager was 'satisfied' with their run of form.


"Positive results are always important. We have now won three games in a row, in a way I am satisfied with."

With the win, Die Roten moved within nine points of league leaders Borussia Dortmund, and Joshua Kimmich, who provided the assist for Lewandowski's opener, indicated he was relishing the new challenge of chasing their rivals.

"I have not experienced a season like this. Last season we were a bit behind, but this season the gap is bigger.

"Dortmund has won again today, that's why the season is really exciting, because it's not just uphill. Now we have another situation and it turns out we also have great players in our team."

