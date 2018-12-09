Pep Guardiola Makes a Surprise Admission Following Liverpool's Table Topping Win

Following Manchester City's first loss of the Premier League season at Chelsea, Pep Guardiola has given his verdict on the side that have overtaken them at the top of the table.

In what was potentially a pivotal day in the title race, Liverpool's emphatic 4-0 away win at Bournemouth left Guardiola conceding that the Anfield club are in fact the better outfit whilst insisting the title race is still wide open.

"We're not here to be invincibles, or to be unbeaten, we're here to try to be champions," Guardiola said following the stumble at Stamford Bridge.

"It doesn't matter. We want to make one point more than our opponents.

"Now, at the moment, Liverpool are better than us," added Guardiola (as quoted by the Echo.)

The weekend's action leaves the Reds one point clear over City in the table and means Jurgen Klopp's side remain the only unbeaten side in the Premier League, after Mohamed Salah's hat-trick ensured victory on the south coast.

Speaking after he watched his players fail to capitalise on numerous chances against a Chelsea side who basically converted all of theirs into goals, Guardiola reiterated his belief that the title race remains wide open.

"We are in December, if you ask if Liverpool can win the Premier League, I would say yes. If you ask me if Tottenham, Arsenal or Chelsea can with the Premier League, I would say yes."

Manchester City, who are already through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, face Hoffenheim at the Etihad on Wednesday night whilst Liverpool face a must-win clash against group leaders Napoli at Anfield.