Roy Hodgson Admits Crystal Palace Didn't Play Anywhere Near Their Best in 3-2 Loss to West Ham

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has admitted his side were nowhere near their best after their 3-2 loss away at West Ham.

Palace took the lead at the London Stadium thanks to James McArthur, but a second half onslaught from the home team saw the Eagles go 3-1 down. A Jeffrey Schlupp header would prove to be just a consolation as Palace failed to bounce back from the midweek disappointment against Brighton.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Speaking to the media as quoted by CPFC.co.uk, Hodgson analysed how he felt the game had gone.

"I never know how to sum up games. [At] Half-time, we were quite fortunate to be in the lead. I don’t think that we played anywhere near as good football as we’re good enough of playing.

"In the second half, we played better if truth be known but unfortunately we conceded three goals. As a result, we’re chasing 3-1 away from home against a team of West Ham’s quality. It’s not going to be easy."

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Despite the disappointing result, Hodgson emphasised that his approach to next week's game against Leicester will be the same.

"We approach each game in the same way, we do all the things we need to work on. 

"We need to make certain that the players understand from our analysis of the opposition that they’re going to do all the things we’ve done during the week’s training to make certain we are capable of dealing with the opposition’s threats and playing the sort of football which can cause them some threats."

