Unai Emery Warns Arsenal Stars After Three Are Shown Yellow Cards for Diving Against Huddersfield

December 09, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has warned his players that he will not tolerate simulation during matches, after three players were shown yellow cards for diving during Saturday's 1-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Granit Xhaka, Shkodran Mustafi and Matteo Guendouzi were all cautioned by referee Paul Tierney, who ruled that the trio had dived with the intention of tricking the referee into making a decision.

Speaking after the game, Emery insisted that he will not tolerate such behaviour from his players. He is quoted by The Daily Star as saying: “I don’t want simulation from our players, I want more rhythm in the match.

“The opposition can decide what the rhythm is when they have the ball, and they wanted to play like that.

“It’s a tough match for that because of the opposition, because they were stopping the play by fouling us in the circumstances.

“These yellow cards are good because the referee has been able to take the decision.”

He added: “I think today was a very important result. We wanted to win this way playing with a bigger rhythm over 90 minutes, but they stopped our rhythm a lot over 90 minutes.

“There were also a lot of yellow cards, fouls and time wasting. We needed patience and to win by waiting for our moment.

“In the first half we had chances and maybe a goal, and in the second half it was the same. The goal came later but it’s given us a good result in the end.”

The result means Arsenal's undefeated streak has now extended to 14 matches, and they currently sit fifth in the Premier League. They remain level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who earned an impressive 2-0 victory over defending champions Manchester City to remain eight points behind Liverpool.

