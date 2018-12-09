West Ham Striker Hernández Revels in Return to Form & Claims He's 'Enjoying Playing Football'

West Ham United striker Javier Hernández has claimed that he's enjoying his football at the moment, having returned to the starting XI and found himself back in goalscoring form following Marko Arnautović's hamstring injury.

The Mexico international had been playing a bit-part role for Manuel Pellegrini's side before Arnautović succumbed to injury, and has netted three goals in his last three outings for the Hammers. The former Manchester United man joined the east Londoners last season, and has scored 13 goals in 47 appearances so far.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website, following his crucial goal in his side's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Hernández said: "It’s an incredible feeling (scoring for West Ham). We scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half and that shows the attacking power we have.





"We knew it was going to be tough as we were one down, but we scored very good goals from the chances we got and thankfully we got the advantage. People could say that it was a typical goal of mine, and I’m very glad because we won. I always say the goals that I score have exactly the same value as the other ones so I don’t mind!

When you've just won three in a row... pic.twitter.com/sP7B6Q1l0Q — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) December 9, 2018

“I got an assist today as well, and I’m trying my best. I’m enjoying playing football, that’s what I love most and thankfully the points and goals are coming as well. Hopefully this run keeps going."

The Hammers have won their last three Premier League matches in a row, and are showing real sign of improvement from last season under Pellegrini. With their next three fixtures against Fulham, Watford and Southampton, the club could well move closer to the Europa League qualification spots in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Pellegrini claimed his side were worthy winners against the Eagles, stating that their opposition only managed to threaten them from set-pieces. The former Manchester City manager praised his team for winning their third match on the bounce, and claimed he was also happy to see them continue their impressive run of scoring goals.