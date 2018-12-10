Arsenal Keeper Leno Brands Teammate Koscielny 'Perfect Captain' Ahead of Long-Awaited Return to Side

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has branded his teammate Laurent Koscielny the 'perfect captain', ahead of the veteran defender's long-awaited return from injury.

The Frenchman has been out with an Achilles tendon rupture since the end of last season, but was among the substitutes for Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town. With Rob Holding, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nacho Monreal all injured, Koscielny can't return soon enough as the club stare down the barrel of a defensive injury crisis.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Discussing his teammates' off-the-field input during his time on the sidelines, via the Evening Standard, Leno said: "Of course, it is difficult for me to compare before (Koscielny’s injury) because I was not here, but in training you see how he is talking to other players. We have many young players, he talks to them and, for me, he is a big personality in the dressing room.


“Before (the 4-2 win against) Tottenham, he was not in the squad but five minutes before the game he said many, many good things about the history of the game, how important it is for the fans, the club, every player, so he is the perfect captain for us.”

With Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi both suspended, manager Unai Emery may well be forced to rush Koscielny back into action against Southampton next Sunday. The Gunners currently sit fifth in the Premier League table after making an impressive start to their first season in the new post-Wenger era.

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Emery may look to bring in RCD Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso this January. The Spain international is thought to have a relatively affordable £35m release clause, and could be a fine option to boost the backline options for the north London side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)