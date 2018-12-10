Barca's Thomas Vermaelen Describes Harry Kane as a 'Complete Player' Ahead of Crunch Tie With Spurs

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen believes that Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a 'complete player' whilst rumours continue to escalate suggesting the England striker is on the move to the Nou Camp in a £200m move.

Vermaelen and his Barcelona teammates welcome Spurs to Catalonia tomorrow evening but with Barcelona's qualification already sealed, manager Ernesto Valverde is expected to rest several key players - including Lionel Messi.

OLGA MALTSEVA/GettyImages

All eyes will be on Spurs' talisman Kane as he looks to fire his team into the next round of the competition in the must-win showdown in Spain and Vermaelen had nothing but positive things to say about to the 25-year-old striker.

"He scores goals but in play too he is strong, which is not so common now," Vermaelen said, when speaking to AFP.

"He is at that level where he could play for any club in the world, a complete player, no doubt."

The Spurs striker has four goals in the Champions League so far with a further nine coming in the Premier League where Tottenham sit in a respectable third position.

Vermaelen could be in line to make a rare start for Barcelona in the Tuesday evening clash as Valverde looks to rest key players for the fixture.

However, the fixture could not be of more importance for Spurs as a victory - or a result better or equal to Inter's result at PSV Eindhoven - ensures progression into the last 16 of the competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)