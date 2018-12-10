Barca's Thomas Vermaelen Describes Harry Kane as a 'Complete Player' Ahead of Crunch Tie With Spurs

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen believes that Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a 'complete player' whilst rumours continue to escalate suggesting the England striker is on the move to the Nou Camp in a £200m move.

Vermaelen and his Barcelona teammates welcome Spurs to Catalonia tomorrow evening but with Barcelona's qualification already sealed, manager Ernesto Valverde is expected to rest several key players - including Lionel Messi.

OLGA MALTSEVA/GettyImages

All eyes will be on Spurs' talisman Kane as he looks to fire his team into the next round of the competition in the must-win showdown in Spain and Vermaelen had nothing but positive things to say about to the 25-year-old striker.

"He scores goals but in play too he is strong, which is not so common now," Vermaelen said, when speaking to AFP.

"He is at that level where he could play for any club in the world, a complete player, no doubt."

Harry Kane has finished 10th in the 2018 Ballon d'Or 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9FynpEBPgD — Harry Kane Stats (@HarryKaneStats_) December 3, 2018

The Spurs striker has four goals in the Champions League so far with a further nine coming in the Premier League where Tottenham sit in a respectable third position.

Vermaelen could be in line to make a rare start for Barcelona in the Tuesday evening clash as Valverde looks to rest key players for the fixture.

📋 @HKane and Hugo have made the shortlist for the 2018 @UEFAcom Team of the Year! 👏



🗳️ VOTE NOW 👇 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 10, 2018

However, the fixture could not be of more importance for Spurs as a victory - or a result better or equal to Inter's result at PSV Eindhoven - ensures progression into the last 16 of the competition.