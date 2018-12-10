Barcelona vs Tottenham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham face the sternest of tests to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League as they face Barcelona at the Nou Camp, knowing that only they need to equal or better Inter's result on the night to make it through to the round of 16.

Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona have already won Group B - with Spurs looking to capitalise on any complacency or rotation in the Catalan club's squad and progress.

To add extra zing to this enticing affair, Pochettino's opposite number is responsible for effectively ending his playing career at Espanyol. Valverde's decision to freeze out the Argentine in 2006 ultimately led to Pochettino hanging up his boots.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 11 December What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Camp Nou TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sports 3 HD Referee? Milorad Mazic

Team News

Barca may decide to rest several of their key players, including the world's 'fifth best player' Lionel Messi. The hosts have already progressed as winners and will want to protect players against a battling Spurs side, who will inevitably come out all guns blazing, as they look to build on their three point lead over Sevilla in La Liga.

For the visitors, Harry Kane, who has recently been linked with a £200m move to the Nou Camp, was rested and played just the final 16 minutes as Pochettino kept him fresh for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League clash.

Serge Aurier's injury at Leicester City means Kyle Walker-Peters might have to start for Tottenham at right-back against the Catalan giants.

Predicted Lineups

Barcelona ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Vermaelen; Busquets, Vidal, Rakitic ; Malcom, El Haddadi, Dembele Tottenham Hotspur Lloris; Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Davies; Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.



Head to Head Record

Surprisingly, the two clubs have only met three times in history - twice in 1982, and what will be twice in 2018.

The English side have never beaten Barcelona but did earn a credible draw in their first meeting UEFA European Cup Winners' Cup semi-final 1st leg after beating Leicester City in their previous fixture.

In the reverse fixture at Wembley, a crowd of 82,137 watched on as Lionel Messi orchestrated a sublime Barca performance, bagging two goals in the process and condemning Spurs to two losses in their opening Group B fixtures.

Recent Form





Barcelona sit contentedly at the top of La Liga with a three point cushion over second-placed Sevilla - scoring eight goals in their past two outings.

The Catalan club have only dropped two points in a comfortable Champions League campaign thus far.

Spurs go into this exciting clash on the back of some fine results in the competition - having beaten PSV and Inter at Wembley to complete a remarkable turnaround - transforming their prospects of progression in Group B from unthinkable to entirely feasible.

Following a surprise win over Chelsea to condemn the Blues to their first defeat of the Premier League season, Spurs lost the battle of the north London derby - conceding four goals in the process.

However, back-to-back wins over Leicester City and Southampton will give Pochettino's men some much needed confidence.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Barcelona Tottenham Hotspur Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona (08/12) Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham (08/12) Barcelona 4-1 Cultural Leonesa (05/12) Tottenham 3-1 Southampton (05/12) Barcelona 2-0 Villarreal (02/12) Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham (02/12) PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Barcelona (28/11) Tottenham 1-0 Inter (28/11) Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona (24/11) Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea (24/11)

Prediction

The result of this match will be decided when the team news for Barcelona is announced. Should the Catalan club announce a strong side, Tottenham could be in trouble.

However, should Valverde decide to rest his key men - despite not facing any of the current La Liga top six until the end of February - Tottenham have an outside chance of progressing.

From a Tottenham fan's point of view, it's going to be a classic, from the view of a Catalonian, many have already put their names down for over-time Tuesday evening.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Tottenham