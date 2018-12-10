Chelsea Bans 4 Amid Investigation into Racism Aimed at Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have announced they have suspended four people from attending future matches, pending an investigation into allegations of racism by home supporters towards Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Chelsea have announced they have suspended four people from attending future matches, pending an investigation into allegations of racism by home supporters towards Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. 

The Blues ended the Champions undefeated run with a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but the result was quickly overshadowed when video footage surfaced of alleged racial abuse being shouted at Sterling by home supporters as he went to take a corner, and Sterling would later open up on the incident on a social media post.

It was announced soon after that the club would work with the police to identify those responsible, and they announced in a statement today that four people had been banned following the incident, while investigations remain ongoing. 

The statement reads: "Chelsea Football Club has suspended four people from attending Chelsea matches pending further investigations into allegations regarding the behaviour of supporters towards Raheem Sterling during our match with Manchester City on Saturday.

"Our investigations into this matter are ongoing. We are fully supporting the police investigation and any information we gather will be passed on to them.

"Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and if there is evidence of ticket holders taking part in any racist behaviour, the club will issue severe sanctions, including bans. We will also fully support any criminal prosecutions."

While it has become a divisive issue, the football world has largely backed Sterling for his bravery in the face of the alleged discrimination.

