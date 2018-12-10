Claudio Ranieri Considering Bringing On-Loan Leicester Striker Islam Slimani to Fulham in January

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Claudio Ranieri is reportedly considering a move for Leicester's record signing Islam Slimani, as he prepares to strengthen his Fulham squad in the January transfer window. 

Ranieri signed Slimani for £29m in 2016, but he fell out of favour soon after, and two managerial changes saw him go out on loan to Newcastle before heading to Fenerbahce for the current season. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

He is due to stay in Turkey until the summer, but according to The Telegraph, the club are prepared to cut ties with the Algerian in January, freeing him up for a permanent exit from Leicester in the new year.

Fulham, seemingly, are prepared to capitalise on that eventuality, with new boss Ranieri keen to sign him for a second time, for roughly half of what Leicester paid for him two years ago.

It is thought that Leicester are happy to let him leave in January, provided Fenerbahce are willing to cut short a faltering loan spell in which he has managed just four goals in 17 appearances.

Ranieri's relationship with the Foxes is only likely to aid to that end, as he enjoys legendary status with the club, having won the Premier League title with them at stratospheric odds in the 2015/16 season.

His reputation remains intact with most of the Leicester persuasion, despite being sacked the following season with the club languishing in a relegation battle

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Upon his departure from Leicester, he took some time off football before taking the reigns at newly promoted Fulham upon the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic, and now faces an uphill battle to steer the Cottagers away from the foot of the table, where they currently reside.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)