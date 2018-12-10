Claudio Ranieri Considering Bringing On-Loan Leicester Striker Islam Slimani to Fulham in January

Claudio Ranieri is reportedly considering a move for Leicester's record signing Islam Slimani, as he prepares to strengthen his Fulham squad in the January transfer window.

Ranieri signed Slimani for £29m in 2016, but he fell out of favour soon after, and two managerial changes saw him go out on loan to Newcastle before heading to Fenerbahce for the current season.

VI-Images/GettyImages

He is due to stay in Turkey until the summer, but according to The Telegraph, the club are prepared to cut ties with the Algerian in January, freeing him up for a permanent exit from Leicester in the new year.

Fulham, seemingly, are prepared to capitalise on that eventuality, with new boss Ranieri keen to sign him for a second time, for roughly half of what Leicester paid for him two years ago.

It is thought that Leicester are happy to let him leave in January, provided Fenerbahce are willing to cut short a faltering loan spell in which he has managed just four goals in 17 appearances.

Ranieri's relationship with the Foxes is only likely to aid to that end, as he enjoys legendary status with the club, having won the Premier League title with them at stratospheric odds in the 2015/16 season.

His reputation remains intact with most of the Leicester persuasion, despite being sacked the following season with the club languishing in a relegation battle

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Upon his departure from Leicester, he took some time off football before taking the reigns at newly promoted Fulham upon the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic, and now faces an uphill battle to steer the Cottagers away from the foot of the table, where they currently reside.