Dortmund's Christian Pulisic 'Prefers' to Join Liverpool Over Chelsea as Transfer Saga Continues

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Dortmund's American star Christian Pulisic appears to be at the centre of an intense transfer battle between Liverpool and Chelsea, who are both admirers of the youngster. 

New contract talks seem to have stalled with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2020, meaning Dortmund may have to sell one of their prize assets or risk losing Pulisic for nothing at the end of next season. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Daily Star's' Football Consultant Ian McGarry has now issued an update revealing the reason why Pulisic has doubts over a move to Stamford Bridge;

“We reported last week on Chelsea’s moves (to get Pulisic). What has transpired since is that speaking to a member of the players’ representative team, I’ve ascertained that Pulisic himself at 19 fears that he may get lost in the Chelsea flood of talented attacking midfielders.

"And unless one of the major players moves on - and I think he’s looking at Eden Hazard and the possibility of him leaving next summer, which is certainly a possibility but not yet confirmed - then he feels his future would be better, or more optimistic, at Liverpool where he sees there’s a need and desire to play that 4-3-3 system that Jurgen Klopp favours.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“And there is a desire from the owners of Liverpool to recruit the next American superstar,” McGarry added.

Klopp and Pulisic have links from their time at Dortmund and the German is clearly an admirer of the American winger having tried to sign him back in 2016. Since then, Pulisic's stock and transfer value has gone through the roof as Die Borussen are demanding a fee in the region of £70m. 

Only time will tell if the Reds are willing to spend a huge sum of money on a 20-year-old that is unlikely to immediately challenge Mo Salah or Sadio Mane in the Liverpool starting XI. If Chelsea are to lose Hazard in the summer, Pulisic may see more of an opportunity for himself to play in London.

